Darrel Weston "Butch" Smith



Port Washington, Ohio - Darrel Weston "Butch" Smith, age 74, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Santa Monica, CA, the son of the late George Smith & Ruby Hall.



Darrel was a Veteran of the US Navy. Upon leaving the service, Darrel worked as an electronics technician for Phillips Radio and TV in Canton, OH; & then JW's Electronics in Coshocton, OH; from where he retired.



Darrel enjoyed working around his farm. He loved raising animals (especially his goats), growing trees & tinkering with anything broken. There wasn't much he could not fix. He enjoyed going for walks & talking to the neighbors along the way. He was a collector of books and really enjoyed sci-fi. He had a great sense of humor & his laugh will be missed.



Darrel is survived by his wife, Donna Bible Smith, son Damon Smith, daughter Dana Smith Reardon, son-in-law Richard Reardon, grandsons Lucas Pompey & Drake Reardon, sister Darlene McCubbins (KY), and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.



His body was cremated. A graveside service is planned for a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Journeys End, 216 River St., Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832 or the American Legion, 1 West Canal St., Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832.









