1/1
Darrel Weston "Butch" Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrel Weston "Butch" Smith

Port Washington, Ohio - Darrel Weston "Butch" Smith, age 74, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Santa Monica, CA, the son of the late George Smith & Ruby Hall.

Darrel was a Veteran of the US Navy. Upon leaving the service, Darrel worked as an electronics technician for Phillips Radio and TV in Canton, OH; & then JW's Electronics in Coshocton, OH; from where he retired.

Darrel enjoyed working around his farm. He loved raising animals (especially his goats), growing trees & tinkering with anything broken. There wasn't much he could not fix. He enjoyed going for walks & talking to the neighbors along the way. He was a collector of books and really enjoyed sci-fi. He had a great sense of humor & his laugh will be missed.

Darrel is survived by his wife, Donna Bible Smith, son Damon Smith, daughter Dana Smith Reardon, son-in-law Richard Reardon, grandsons Lucas Pompey & Drake Reardon, sister Darlene McCubbins (KY), and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.

His body was cremated. A graveside service is planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Journeys End, 216 River St., Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832 or the American Legion, 1 West Canal St., Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved