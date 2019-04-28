|
|
David A. Hollingsworth
Coshocton - David A. Hollingsworth, age 67 of Coshocton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2016. David was a beloved resident at Signature Healthcare in Coshocton, and an active member of the Canal Lewisville United Methodist Church and had been a member of the Warsaw Lions Club.
He was born on February 5th, 1949 in Wheeling, WV to the late Rev. Ralph and Martha Ida (Marty) Hollingsworth. David was a 1967 graduate of River View High School, and he later graduated from Ohio Northern University and Scarritt College in Nashville, TN. He was ordained as a diaconal minister in the United Methodist Church and served in a community service capacity in Jackson, OH and Berea, KY. He and his wife Andrea Kay (Wells) later joined the staff at Camp Echoing Hills in Warsaw, OH, where they cared for residents for a number of years.
He is preceded in death by his wife Andrea Kay (Wells) Hollingsworth, and his parents Rev. Ralph Hollingsworth and Martha Ida (Marty) Hollingsworth.
David is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Linda Hollingsworth of Eugene Oregon, nephews Matt (Carrie) Hollingsworth of Santa Monica, CA, and Andy (Sherry) Hollingsworth of Crestview, FL, and their children Douglas (Brenda) Hollingsworth, Kaitlyn (Donovan) Philmon and Cassie Hollingsworth, great-grandnieces Emmalee and Rebecka Philmon, and great-grandnephew Rowan Hollingsworth.
It was David's wish that his body contribute to the research and teaching at Ohio State University. A memorial service is planned for 2 PM May 5th, 2019 at the Canal Lewisville United Methodist Church.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019