West Lafayette - David Richard "Dick" Babcock, age 82, of West Lafayette, passed away at his home on April 25, 2020 after a six month illness. Born in Isleta on June 28, 1937, the son of Walter J. and Thelma Isabelle (Neff) Babcock. On April 4, 1956, he married Nancy L. (Olinger) Babcock, who passed away on May 25, 2000. Dick graduated from West Lafayette High in 1956. He was an exceptional athlete and excelled in all sports, but it was his love of basketball that was passed on to his son, Rich, who also excelled in sports. The years Dick and Nancy spent watching their son play high school and college basketball were a very special time in their life.
Dick also had many memorable years with his son and close family friend, Ben Tufford, when a Sprint Car became the "family fun". Traveling in his motorhome on the weekends to various speedways brought many fun adventures for his family.
Dick worked at General Electric in Coshocton for 36 years, retiring in 1992. After retirement he spent most of his days on the golf course at Hickory Flats with his "Golfing Buddies" and very special friends.
Dick had a very special bond with his first granddaughter, Autumn, who at 15 months lost her verbal and motor skills to a mysterious syndrome at the time, but years later, identified it as Rett Syndrome. His regular visits to Echoing Hills to visit with Autumn gave his life a love beyond measure.
He is survived by a son, Richard Babcock of Fresno and a daughter, Sueann (Robert) Warne of West Lafayette. Grandchildren are Jamie Babcock of Aiken South Carolina, Courtney (Austin) Bates, Savannah Warne and Autumn Warne, all of West Lafayette; and several nieces and nephews. Dick is also survived by a special companion, LaVone Robinson, who added much love and laughter to his life. LaVone's entire family welcomed him into their family and he will be missed by all of them.
Along with his wife, he is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Babcock; sister, Betty Norman and a nephew, David Babcock.
Dick will always be remembered for his kind heart, his smile and fun sense of humor.
A private family service and burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Echoing Hills of Central Ohio in honor of Autumn Warne at 36272 County Road 79, Warsaw, Ohio 43844. As well as Rettsyndrome.org/research or by mail at 4600 Devitt Dr. Cincinnati, Ohio 45246.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020