David K. Hopkins



David K. Hopkins, 67, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at his home in Warsaw, OH. He retired from Kraft Foods Coshocton and was an Army veteran.



He was born July 7, 1953 in Marion, OH to John D. and Shirley (Bowman) Hopkins.



He is survived by his mother, Shirley (Bowman) Nunnari of Gainesville, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Gary Mullet of Gainesville, GA; daughter, Michelle Brammer of Lansing, MI; granddaughter, Devon Brammer and her husband Steven Kuligoski of Quincy, MA.



He was preceded in death by his father John D. Hopkins of Atlanta, Ga.



David loved his dogs and wished to have is ashes accompany them at their place of rest.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store