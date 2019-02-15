David McCormick



Coshocton - David M. McCormick, 67, died peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.



He was born April 12, 1951, in Coshocton, to the late James "Bob" Robert McCormick and Venelia Josephine Cosmar McCormick.



David enjoyed throwing the shot put and discus at River View High School and was part of the first class to attend all four years there, having graduated in 1969.



After high school he served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.



David married Patricia "Patty" (Vogt) McCormick on Dec. 15, 1973, and they recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.



David and Patty lived in her hometown of Mingo Jct. for several years before returning to Coshocton, where he retired from Wal-Mart as a night maintenance man.



He enjoyed spending time at the AMVETS and Eagles and hunting, fishing and target shooting. His family was the highlight of his life.



In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children, Michael McCormick and Josephine "Josie" (Eric) Sellers; granddaughters, Sophia and Sawyer Sellers; siblings, John (Diane) McCormick, Teresa (David) Gabor, and Bob (Susie) McCormick; one niece; and several nephews.



Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1:00 t0 3:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. A funeral service, with military honors, will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Mike Jansen officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Interim HealthCare Hospice Coshocton, 499 S. Second St., Coshocton, OH 43812, or to the Coshocton County Veterans Council, 318 Main St., Courthouse, Coshocton, OH 43812.



Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019