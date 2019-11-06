Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Kittell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Kittell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean Kittell Obituary
Dean Kittell

Coshocton - Dean Wilson Kittell, age 72, of Coshocton, passed away, November 4, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 15, 1947 to the late Valeta (Burke) and Wilson Kittell Jr. He was a 1965 graduate of Coshocton High School. On July 18, 1970, he married Sandra (Miskimens) Kittell, who survives. Dean served as the Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post #65. He enjoyed bowling leagues and NASCAR car racing. He was an avid football fan, cheering for the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Lynn E. (Crystal) Powelson Jr. of Coshocton, Tammy L. Powelson of Coshocton and Jeffery Kittell Sr. of Parma; grandchildren, Alexandra, Shayla and Jeffery Jr., all of Parma; siblings, Donn (companion, Terri) Kittell of New Jersey, Dana (Terry) Kittell of Coshocton, David (companion, Angie) Kittell of Coshocton, along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Dairel Kaiser officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sons of the American Legion Post #65 or the Three Rivers Fire Fighters Association.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune