Dean Kittell
Coshocton - Dean Wilson Kittell, age 72, of Coshocton, passed away, November 4, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 15, 1947 to the late Valeta (Burke) and Wilson Kittell Jr. He was a 1965 graduate of Coshocton High School. On July 18, 1970, he married Sandra (Miskimens) Kittell, who survives. Dean served as the Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post #65. He enjoyed bowling leagues and NASCAR car racing. He was an avid football fan, cheering for the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Lynn E. (Crystal) Powelson Jr. of Coshocton, Tammy L. Powelson of Coshocton and Jeffery Kittell Sr. of Parma; grandchildren, Alexandra, Shayla and Jeffery Jr., all of Parma; siblings, Donn (companion, Terri) Kittell of New Jersey, Dana (Terry) Kittell of Coshocton, David (companion, Angie) Kittell of Coshocton, along with several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Dairel Kaiser officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sons of the American Legion Post #65 or the Three Rivers Fire Fighters Association.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019