|
|
Dean Schuler
Coshocton - Wilmer Dean Schuler, 88, of County Road 24, Coshocton, died June 5, 2019 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born in Holmes County on September 8, 1930 to the late John and Alma Jane (Still) Schuler.
Dean graduated from Keene High School in 1948. Later he then served in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne Infantry Division during the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he worked at Buckeye Fabric and retired from AK Steel.
Dean enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks with his wife, Marjorie, until her death in 2002. He was an avid River View supporter, attending various athletic contests. Most recently he enjoyed watching his grandson, Mike, coach the Black Bear football team. He loved driving around the area in his lime green Mustang.
He was a member of the Coshocton Elks and belonged to the national Veterans of Foreign Wars. Dean was a member of Prairie Chapel Methodist Church.
Dean is survived by his daughters, Cindy (George) Hemming of Warsaw and Kim (Ken) Gamertsfelder of Coshocton; four grandchildren, Mike (Megan) Hemming of Coshocton, Katie Hemming of Navarre, Kristie (Jordan) Howard of North Carolina, and Staci (Derrick) Kirker of Washington; and four great grandchildren, Payton and Cami Hemming and Carter and Miles Howard. Dean is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie, whom he married Feb. 14, 1952; and his siblings, Bernice Garver, Harold Schuler, Eileen Welling, Mary Bintz, and Francis Wade Schuler.
Calling hours are being held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. A private graveside service for family will take place at Coshocton County Memory Gardens with Rev. Dairel Kaiser officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Coshocton Co. Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 8, 2019