Debora "Debbie" Sue Baker
Coshocton - Debora "Debbie" Sue Baker, 61, of Coshocton passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home. She was born in Coshocton on September 26, 1958 to the late William and Barbara (Brown) Michael Jr.
She worked for the Longaberger Company for many years and most recently the Annin Flag Company. In the past she was very active with the Salvation Army and she had a passion for rescuing cats.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Thomas Baker, whom she married May 4, 1975; children Stephanie (Mark) Brill of Decatur, AL, Scott (Michele) Baker of Newark, OH, Lisa (Paul) Foxworth of Trinity, AL and Teresa (Ernie) Carpenter of Trinity, AL; 15 grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings Pam (Richard) Talley of Mississippi, Elaine Baker of Coshocton and Dale Michael of Coshocton; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm with a memorial service beginning at 6:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019