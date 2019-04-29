Deborah Susan Crye



West Lafayette - Deborah Susan Crye, 62, passed away in her home on the morning of April 27, surrounded by the love of her family.



Debbie was born on April 28, 1956 at Lockbourne Air Force Base and remembered her childhood in West Lafayette fondly. Her love of learning began as a proud graduate of Ridgewood High School in the class of 1974. She went on to MATC (Zane State), where she earned her Associate of Applied Science. While working full-time and raising a family, Debbie again pursued her education, this time at Ohio University, where she graduated Cum Laude and earned an Associate of Arts and Bachelor of Specialized Studies. She was proud to have instilled this love of learning in her children.



She was an early female member of the Coshocton Auxiliary Police Department, and in 1979, became the first female Mechanic A at Columbus & Southern (AEP-Conesville). She went on to work for over 30 years in a range of roles at the Conesville plant, including performing duties such as Clerk, HR Associate, Safety Supervisor, Trainer, and Planner I, until her retirement in 2011.



Debbie's compassion and commitment to her community and family were well known. She served on the United Way Board, was an American Red Cross liaison, and a member of the Newcomerstown Elks 1555. She served on the First Step Family Violence Intervention Board and Ridgewood Local School Board of Education. She assisted with Christ United Methodist of Newcomerstown Vacation Bible School, 5th Quarter, and Christ's Kitchen.



Debbie loved spending time with her husband visiting wineries and enjoying backyard bonfires. She also enjoyed mushroom hunting, cheering on the Cleveland Indians, spoiling her precious grandson, and playing slot machines, though she always refused to quit while ahead.



She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by her husband, Steve Charles; children Jamie (Jordan) Henderson and Josh (Samantha) Young; step-son Corey (Rachel) Charles; grandson Jack Henderson; siblings William (Kim) Foster, Anne Marie Foster and Janet Bauer, Teresa (Roger) Theriault, and Becky Corcoran; brother-in-law David (Jeanna) Charles; Uncle Reuben (Nancy) Finnell; and her dog/competition, Mollie. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Harold Crye; step-father Jim Crouso; beloved mother Josephine Crouso; and sister-in-law Judy Foster.



Debbie will be remembered most for her contagious laugh and unwillingness to give up.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Community Hospice of Coshocton County, as they cared for her and her family when they needed care most. Calling hours will be at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Tuesday, April 30, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place the following day, Wednesday, May 1, at 11:00 a.m., with one hour of visitation prior. Pastor Bracken Foster will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary