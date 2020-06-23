Dennis "Denny" Lee Kempf, DDS
Grafton - Age 78 of Grafton and Put-in-Bay, OH passed away on June 15, 2020, after a long battle with kidney disease. Born November 10, 1941, in Springfield, OH, to Gilbert and Ortha (nee: Dennis) Kempf, he spent his childhood in Coshocton, OH and graduated Coshocton High School in 1959. Denny attended and played football for Kent State University, graduating 1964. While attending Kent State he met the love of his life, Joan (nee Hildebrandt). They were married on August 14th, 1965. He then attended The Ohio State University Dental School graduating 1968 and proudly joined the United States Army serving as a Dentist during the Vietnam War. After his service in the Army, he began his dental practice in Elyria, OH in 1970, retiring in 2016.
Denny loved boating, fishing and hunting with his lifelong friends and was an active member of Beaver Creek Club. His life was defined by his love of Family, Friends, Labrador Retreivers, Ohio State football and the American Flag. Denny told stories and jokes like nobody else; he had a unique ability to combine dentistry with his personality. His enormous sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife Joan of 55 years, children Denise (Steve) Snyder of Hudson, Greg (Theresa) Kempf of Cleveland and Robin (Kelly) Kempf of Hudson; grandchildren, Louis, Ellen and Meredith Snyder, Libby and Pixie Kempf and Morgan, Mac and Grace Kempf. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Terry and Doug.
A memorial service in his honor will be held at Maple Leaf Cemetary, Put-in-Bay, OH at noon August 13, 2020.
Denny's brother Douglas Scott Kempf was killed in action September 1969 while serving in Vietnam. The Kempf family takes pride in service to their country. Please consider a donation to the Douglas Scott Kempf Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Coshocton City Schools, 1207 Cambridge Rd, Coshocton, OH 43812.
Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com. Updates will also be posted here. Arrangements handled by the Burr Funeral Home, Chardon, OH.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.