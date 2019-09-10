|
|
Diane Baker
Columbus - Diane Marie Baker of Columbus died suddenly Saturday September 7th at Riverside Hospital. She was born in Coshocton on February 22, 1961. She was the daughter of Milton and the late Lena (Casey) Baker.
She was the state tournament Most Valuable Player in 1977 as a member of River View High School's girls state championship basketball team. She was inducted into River View's Sports Hall of Fame and scored over 1,000 points during her high school career. Diane went on to play four years of basketball at Ohio University where she graduated from in 1982.
Diane owned and operated a small cleaning business in Columbus and was a dedicated election poll worker. She enjoyed reading, politics, sports memorabilia and football. She was a shareholder of the Green Bay Packers and loved her Ohio University Bobcats.
In addition to her father she is survived by her step-mother Eileen Baker; brother Michael (Malinda) Baker of Coshocton; sister Marcia (Barry) Roberts of Pickerington; step sisters Joni (Lyndol) Loyd of Lubbock Texas and Julie (Van) Stinson of Baton Rouge Louisiana. Also surviving are nephews Judd (Nicole) Baker, Lucas (Allyssa) Baker, Nathaniel Roberts and niece Peyton Roberts. Great nephews include Brennon, Braylon and Quinn. And her dearly loved companion cat Sam. Diane's spirit will live on as she was an organ donor.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 13th at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cat Welfare Association, 741 Wetmore Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019