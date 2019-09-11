|
Diane Joyce Michael
Coshocton - "Together Again"
Diane Joyce Michael, 72, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born March 7, 1947 in Zanesville, Ohio to William and Louise (McNabb) Holskey.
On August 20, 1966 she married James (Jimmy) T. Michael who preceded her in death on December 4, 2006.
She was a longtime member of the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene and worked for Annin Flag for 22 years.
Diane is survived by three children Craig J. Michael, Fred (Monica) Michael and Julie Michael; five grandchildren Hannah Michael, Matthew Michael, Zachariah Michael, Rebekah Michael and Stockton Loggins; one brother Dean Holskey; four sisters Susie McCombs, Judy Medley, Cookie Birchfield and Debbie D'Ostroph.
Along with her husband and parents, Diane was preceded in death by two brothers James Holskey and Richard Holskey; two sisters Ann Virginia
West and Delores Leach.
A Memorial service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Newcomerstown Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Gerald Gray officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice , PO Box 1620, Coshocton, OH 43812.
The Free Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019