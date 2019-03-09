Services
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Coshocton - Diane Kathryn Moore, 84, of Coshocton passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home. She was born in Coshocton on August 7, 1934 to the late Raymond and Edrie (Senter) Davis.

She graduated from Roscoe High School and worked for Dr. Snide at Optic Plus for more than 20 years. She was a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong, loving caregiver for her entire family and enjoyed nothing more than watching her grandchildren play sports.

Diane is survived by her three children, Debbie Casey, Lisa Sparger, who has been her caregiver for the past three years, and Dave (Desiree) Moore all of Coshocton; grandchildren Jeff (Jennifer) Skelton of Coshocton, Jennifer (Eric) Bickel of Coshocton, Nikea Brown of West Lafayette, Tara (Jason) Miller, Cody Wright and, Kallie Sparger all of North Carolina, Ian, Zack, and Jake Moore all of Coshocton; 18 great grandchildren; brothers Richard (Ruth) Davis of Coshocton and Rodney (Laura) Davis of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Dick Moore, whom passed away December 11, 1997; her grandson Justin Loos; and her sons-in-laws Kip Casey and James Sparger.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:30am - 1:00pm with Pastor Dale Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019
