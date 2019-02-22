Don Warren



Coshocton - Don Garn Warren passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20 at age 88. Don was a loving and supportive father of four children - Jeff, Steve, Susan and Chris - as well as nine grandchildren - Michael and Anne Warren (Jeff), Jeff and Mia Warren (Steve), Alex and Jenny Eikenberry (Susan) and Miles, Henry and Sophie Warren (Chris). Don was also husband to his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara Losch Warren, who preceded him in death in April 2018.



The second of two sons, Don was born on June 4, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to Frank and Imogene Warren. Don and older brother Richard learned the importance of hard work at young ages. When Don was a boy, his father owned a restaurant, the Palms, on Lane Avenue in Columbus, across the street from Ohio Stadium. Among many other tasks, Don sold bags of popcorn to Buckeye fans as they passed in front of the Palms on their way to the stadium.



Don's family later moved from Columbus to Newcomerstown, where Don would excel as both a student and athlete at Newcomerstown High School. Don earned varsity letters in multiple sports playing for the Trojans, but it was in football that Don would make his mark. Following graduation from NHS in 1948, Don attended Denison University where he again distinguished himself in the classroom and on the gridiron. Don earned high marks as a pre-med student. He was also a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.



An offensive lineman for the Big Red, Don first played for legendary coach - Wayne Woodrow "Woody" Hayes. Shortly after Don's arrival at Denison, Hayes accepted the head coaching job at Miami University. Hayes' successor, Keith Piper, quickly learned what Hayes had seen in Don's abilities as an offensive lineman. Piper once remarked that Don was "one of the best one-on-one blockers we've ever had…and probably the best downfield blocker."



In 1985, Don was inducted into the Denison University's Varsity D Association "Hall of Fame" in recognition of his achievements as a member of the Big Red football program.



It was also at Denison that Don met the love of his life, Barbara Losch. Barbara played golf for the Big Red and was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. Don and Barbara were married in 1952, after which Don attended medical school at The Ohio State University. Following graduation, Don completed a one-year internship at a hospital in Springfield, Ohio, then served as a U.S. Army physician with the rank of Captain at Sandia Base near Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Following military service, Don and Barbara returned to Ohio to establish a medical practice in West Lafayette, first, then later in Coshocton. Over a career that spanned nearly forty-years, Don dedicated himself to serving the needs of the local community. He cared very deeply for people, their families and always did his best to address their needs.



Don was also involved in community affairs. He was a member of the Bank Board for Bank One Corporation (Coshocton) and served as a board member for Coshocton County Memorial Hospital Foundation.



As a father, husband and physician, Don exemplified many virtuous qualities: honesty, integrity, commitment, perspective, compassion, selflessness and the uniquely human ability to both give and accept love. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him well.



Don is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Warren, and his best friend and wife - Barbara Losch Warren. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren as well as his three daughters-in-law and one son-in-law, including Elizabeth Garafalo (Jeff), Suki Warren (Steve), Serene Warren (Chris) and Jeff Eikenberry (Susan).



A Celebration of Life



Please join Jeff, Steve, Susan and Chris, Don and Barbara's children, to remember, honor and celebrate the lives of Don Warren and Barbara Warren. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 on Sunday, February 24 at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home in Coshocton.



In lieu of flowers, the Warren family requests that donations be made to Community Hospice of Coshocton. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary