Donald Cox Jr.
Coshocton - Donald H. Cox Jr. went home to be with the Lord on October 3rd, 2020. Don was born in Conesville, March 1st, 1935 to the late Kathryn and Donald Cox Sr. of Adams Mills. In 1974 Don married his beloved wife Nancy who survives. Also surviving are his children Donald L. Cox of Zanesville, Michael A. Cox of Coshocton, Teena S. Bales of Columbus, granddaughter Chandra Cox, great grandchildren Sydney and Hunter Hinkel, sisters Judi Baehr and Beverly (Charles) Bussard of Coshocton and several nieces and nephews.
Don graduated from Jefferson High School in Dresden, Ohio. He served in the Marines from 1952 to 1956. Don was the owner and operator of Cox Appliance Service and Antiques for many years. Don loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid reader. He belonged to the Coshocton Sportsman's Club, VFW, American Legion, and the Elks. He was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church.
Along with his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister Edna Young and brother Larry Cox.
A private memorial service for family will be held at the Presbyterian Church on October 16th, 2020 with burial of cremains to follow at Coshocton County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards Community Hospice or the Presbyterian Church, Coshocton.