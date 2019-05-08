|
Donald Eugene Wilson
Coshocton - Donald Eugene Wilson age 94, of Coshocton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Altercare of Coshocton.
He was born September 20, 1924 in Coshocton to the late Howard and Zora (Shearn) Wilson. February 21, 1948 he married Doris Naomi Tumblin who preceded him in death June 20, 1991.
Donald served as a Private First Class in the U.S. Army from November 15, 1943 to November 27, 1945 in the European Theater as a Military Policeman. He was also employed as a machine operator for the former General Electric Company for several years until retiring in 1986.
Surviving are two sons Dennis L. (Shirley) Wilson of West Virginia, Steven H. (Kathy) Wilson of Coshocton; two daughters Sandra Kay (John) Unger of Coshocton, Susan J. (Roger) Thomas of Coshocton; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one sister Carol Roberts of Columbus, Ohio.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Irene Johnson, Mary Jane Horn; two brothers Marion Wilson, Floyd Wilson.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton, Ohio with Pastor Wesley George officiating with military honors being conducted by the Coshocton County Veterans Council. A burial of cremains will be at a later date at Coshocton County Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service Thursday.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 8, 2019