Donald Hampton



Coshocton - Donald "Don" Ray Hampton, 80, of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. He was born in West Lafayette on April 15, 1939 to the late William Ray and Laura Faye (Carr) Hampton.



He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1957 and was employed at Stone Container for 40 years before retiring in August 2012. On October 26, 1990 he married Diana (Moats) Hampton who survives.



Along with his wife, he is also survived by his son Tory (Tonja Winland) Hampton of South Carolina; brother Jerry (Cheryl) Hampton of Fresno; step daughters Julie (Craig) Henderson of Loudonville, OH and Melissa (Kenny) McVicker of Killbuck; step son Eric Aronhalt of Conesville; daughter-in-law Theresa Hampton of Newcomerstown; one grandson; six step grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; good friends Mike and Barb Chapman; and his cats Yellow Cat and Gracie.



Don is preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Hampton; and son Todd Hampton.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm with funeral services beginning at 3:00pm with Pastor Dale Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 30, 2019