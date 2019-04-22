Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812

Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812

Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812

Donald "Clay" McCoy Obituary
Donald "Clay" McCoy

Coshocton - Donald "Clay" McCoy, 81, of Coshocton passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born in Coshocton on July 19, 1937 to the late Arden G. and Mary L. (Chaney) McCoy.

He graduated from Union High School and worked for Ansell Edmont for 43 years before retiring. He was a member of the Branch United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Coshocton Elks Lodge. He loved boating, fishing, hunting, classic cars, sports, and his grandchildren.

Clay is survived by his wife, Ann (Miller) McCoy, whom he married September 22, 1962; daughter Tanya (Dan Duren) Cognion of Coshocton; grandchildren Nicole (Todd Lahmers) Austin of Plain City, OH and Zachary Austin of Coshocton; brother Wilson (Kay) McCoy; and sister Mim (Gary Thomas) Bay.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Clay will be Thursday at 11:00am with Pastor Mark Granger and Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards New Life Ministries; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 22, 2019
