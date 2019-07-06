Donald O. "Don" Duerson Jr.



Newcomerstown - Donald O. "Don" Duerson Jr., 56, of Newcomerstown passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019.



Don was born in Coshocton on January 22, 1963 to Donald O. Duerson Sr. and Martha (Walls) Duerson.



He graduated from Coshocton High School, the Class of 1981 Went on to attend Ohio State University. Over the years Don lived and Worked throughout the US; Maryland, Illinois, California and found his way back home to Coshocton Ohio. Don was currently working at ProVia in Sugarcreek. Don loved spending time with his family and friends. Don's true Lifelong passion was for horses. He owned his first horse in the 1970s as a teenager. Don showed horses for decades; Don also was a breeder of American quarter horses. He's a respected and Loved member of the equestrian community.



He is survived by his father Donald O. Duerson Sr. of Coshocton; siblings Isaiah Duerson of Newcomerstown, Levi Duerson of Hawaii, Abner (Trisha) Duerson of New Philadelphia, Mary (Miguel) Duerson of Newcomerstown, Bethlehem Duerson of Coshocton, Emmanuel (Sarah) Duerson of Minneapolis, John (Maria) Duerson of Croydon, PA, Phebe Duerson of Newcomerstown and Abraham (Tiffany) Duerson of West Chester, PA; Numerous nieces and Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.



Don is preceded in death by his mother Martha Lee Duerson and brother General W. Duerson.



Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Sunday July 7, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Per Don's wishes, a cremation will take place after calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Quarter Horse Foundation www.aqha.com/foundation-overview



An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Coshocton Tribune from July 6 to July 7, 2019