Donald Owens
Coshocton - Donald W. Owens, 94, of Coshocton, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Donald, known as "Don" or "Doc" to most, was born in Coshocton on December 15, 1925 to the late Wilber "Scoop" and Edythe (Fitzpatrick) Owens. Growing up, Donald was very involved in Boy Scouts. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Air Force in 1943 and served his country honorably until 1945. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he went on to graduate with a degree in Optometry from the Ohio State University. He opened his own optometry practice in Coshocton where he serviced his community for 50 years. While he was in college, he was a four-year letterman on the OSU rifle team. On December 11, 1950, Donald married his wife of 40 years, Juanita (Miller) Owens, who preceded him in death on September 13, 1991. Donald was an avid square dancer, caller, and teacher. He and his wife were members of the Coshocton Gingham & Swing'em Club. Donald was a very good bowler and a member a few leagues in Coshocton. He was also a member of the Coshocton Elks, the AmVets, and the American Legion, and he was a 24 gallon American Red Cross blood donor, and Cleveland Indians baseball fan.
Donald is survived by his three daughters: Leslie (Kenneth) Dawson, Terri (Gary) Tennant, and Lori (G. Allen) Nugen; four grandchildren: Erin Dawson, Jeffrey Dawson, Rachel (Aaron) Richnavsky, and Chad Nugen; and one great-granddaughter, Addison Miller.
Along with his wife and parents, Donald is preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Owens.
Calling hours will be held for Donald at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Christy Suffecool officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens with the Coshocton County Veterans Council performing military honors.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 25, 2020