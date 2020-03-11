|
Donald "Don" Rodabaugh
Coshocton - Donald "Don" Lee Rodabaugh, 92, of Coshocton, Ohio passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born in Columbus on February 15, 1928 to the late Warren W. and Mabel (Wonder) Rodabaugh.
Don graduated from Coshocton High School and went on to serve in the United States Marines. After the military he worked for Ohio Power and then Ak Steel (31 years), plus he owned and operated, along with his wife Connie, Rodabaugh Florist and Greenhouse. He also enjoyed woodcarving and being a 4H advisor.
He is survived by his two children Gail (Al) McCune and Thomas W. (April Mathias) Rodabaugh both of Coshocton; sister Janet Rodabaugh (Robert) Myers of California; in-laws Jeff & Jan Thomas of Coshocton and John & Reba (Thomas) Rettos of Athens, Ohio; step grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Constance "Connie" Rodabaugh, who passed away January 9, 2014.
Graveside services will be held for Don and Connie at South Lawn Cemetery at a later date. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020