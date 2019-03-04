|
Donald Roy Everhart
Charlotte - Donald Roy Everhart, age 62, passed away in Charlotte, NC on February 28th, 2019.
He was a 1975 graduate of Riverview High School.
Don was known for his skills as a race announcer throughout the Ohio region, a founder of the American Motor Racing Association, a loving father, and a proud grandfather. He was an active member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church. He is survived by his mother Jane Shope, stepmother Barbra Everhart, his two sons and three grandchildren, Donnie, Crystal, Caroline & Aaron Everhart and Chris, Sarah & Lincoln Everhart. He had 2 brothers, Matt Hickey & Brent Everhart, and three sisters, Deb Lacy, Lynn Everhart & Lori St John, and companion, Lunda Lovett, her daughter, Blanche Long and Joey Page Jr.
A graveside committal service will be held at Coshocton County Memorial Gardens on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019