1/1
Donald Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Ward

Warsaw - Donald Ray Ward, 70, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born Feb. 7, 1950 in West Virginia to the late Arrow and Violet (Blackburn) Ward. He loved life and he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Daugherty) Ward of Warsaw; two children, Montgomery Danny (Jamie) Ward of Coshocton, and Violet Ward of Warsaw; five grandchildren, Jason (Maddie) Gibson, Ally, Daisy, Peyton, and Hannah; two great-grandchildren, Mason & Jassy; two brothers, Carl (Samantha) Ward and Tim Ward, and a sister, Audrey Hemphill, all of Tulsa, OK; and numerous nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Alfred, Ronnie, Richard, and Jack Ward.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Burial will follow in Darling Run Cemetery. A live stream will be available the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page on Facebook. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Guests are required to wear a face covering, and occupancy will be limited. Condolences may be shared at www.fischerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fischer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved