Donald Ward
Warsaw - Donald Ray Ward, 70, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.
He was born Feb. 7, 1950 in West Virginia to the late Arrow and Violet (Blackburn) Ward. He loved life and he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Daugherty) Ward of Warsaw; two children, Montgomery Danny (Jamie) Ward of Coshocton, and Violet Ward of Warsaw; five grandchildren, Jason (Maddie) Gibson, Ally, Daisy, Peyton, and Hannah; two great-grandchildren, Mason & Jassy; two brothers, Carl (Samantha) Ward and Tim Ward, and a sister, Audrey Hemphill, all of Tulsa, OK; and numerous nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Alfred, Ronnie, Richard, and Jack Ward.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Burial will follow in Darling Run Cemetery. A live stream will be available the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page on Facebook. Calling hours will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Guests are required to wear a face covering, and occupancy will be limited. Condolences may be shared at www.fischerfuneralhome.com