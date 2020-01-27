Services
Newcomerstown - Donna Jean Davis, 83, of Newcomerstown passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Riverside Manor Nursing & Rehab. Center. She was born December 29, 1936 in Zanesville to the late Loren Ray Morris and Margaret (Hamilton) Steil. Her father passed away when she was only four-years-old so her step-father, Bernard Steil, loved and raised his step-daughters as his own. She attended school in Zanesville. She was a factory worker her entire adult life, retiring in 1998 from Groovfold in Newcomerstown. She was a selfless dedicated mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother. She left us beautiful memories. Her love will continue to guide us through our lives. Although we can no longer see her, she will continue to be our guide, our eternal light and love. Her life was an example of Ephesians 4:32, "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you." She is survived by her children, Jeff Davis of Newcomerstown, Peg and Dwane Jones of West Lafayette, Pat and Chuck Hosfelt of Coshocton, Tom Davis of Newcomerstown, Cathy and Tim Myers of Newcomerstown, Deana and Rocky Tidd of Newcomerstown; 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Bob Walker of Zanesville. She was formerly married to R. Paul Davis who passed away in October of 2009. Her wish is cremation and graveside service to be held at a later date followed by a family dinner to celebrate her life and the family she loved. Pastor Glen (Rocky) Tidd to hold graveside service at time of interment. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
