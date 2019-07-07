Donna Jones



Coshocton - Donna J. Jones, died July 4, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Loudonville, Ohio after a long battle with diabetes. Donna was a lifelong resident of Coshocton. She was born in Coshocton on January 13, 1937 to Gladys and Charles Lightell. Donna's biological dad died when she was young and her mother remarried George Donley who raised her as his own. Donna married Richard A. Jones on May 5, 1956.



Donna worked at Tudor House and Shaw Barton, but her favorite job was a cook at Washington and Lincoln Schools. Later in life, Donna served as a Pink Lady at the Coshocton Hospital. During her life, Dick and Donna traveled and they loved to fish. They took many trips to Canada and Las Vegas with their friends.



Donna is survived by her son, Robert A. (Janice) Jones, two grandsons, Rob A. (Kelly) Jones and Ryan A. Jones, three step grandchildren, Jeremiah Lamneck, Solomon Lamneck and Angela Pierce. She has one great-grandson, Kamden Jones and nine great step-grandsons, Ethan Pierce, Grayden Pierce, Samuel Pierce, Isiah Lamneck, Xavier Lamneck, Gabriel Lamneck, Sylas Lamneck, Owen Henthorn and Brenden Workman, She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard.



Contributions can be made to the Diabetes Foundation and the Alzheimer's Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11am. Burial will follow at the Coshocton County Memorial Gardens.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 7, 2019