Donna M. Regan
Coshocton - Donna M. Regan, age 76, of Coshocton, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Columbus surrounded by her loving daughters.
She was born on September 25, 1944, in Lakewood, Ohio to the late Robert Mitchell Sr. and Gladys (Shupe) Newman.
Donna worked for over 25 years before her retirement at Shaw Barton making calendars and yearbooks. She was a member of the Salvation Army of Coshocton, was on many bowling leagues and traveled throughout Ohio for bowling. She enjoyed playing softball when she was younger, loved her dog Gater, enjoyed crocheting and spending time with wonderful family. Donna will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her two daughters, Vicki (Tom) Clark of Coshocton and Tammi Regan of Cynthiana, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Allison (Jacob) Wannemacher, Adam Clark, Abigail (Jared) Fetzer and Alex Clark, one great-grandchild, Griffin Allan Fitzer; brothers, Robert (Melody) Mitchell Jr. and Dale Mitchell; sisters, Susan Mitchell, Kathleen (Earl) Burris, Janet (Dave) Medley; special sister-in-law, Bernice Johnson; special cousin, Ron Mitchell and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her ex husband of 36 years, Duane C. Regan and brother, Ralph Mitchell.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at South Lawn Cemetery.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
