Donna M. Richard



Coshocton - Donna M. Richard, 91, of Coshocton passed away at Altercare of Coshocton on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Donna was born in Tuscarawas County on November 4, 1927 to the late John P. and Elsie Mae (Ruth) Jones.



She attended Newcomerstown High School. In her earlier years, she worked as manager of Sunshine Cleaners, Shaw Barton and retired as an X-Ray Technician at Timken Mercy Hospital in Canton. Donna was also a Foster Care Coordinator for Kno-Ho-Co and enjoyed Ball Room Dancing.



Donna's greatest joys were her family dinners every Sunday, baking for her family; especially her special strawberry jam at Christmas time.



She is survived by her daughter Bonnie C. (John) Bryant of Coshocton; son William A. (Cynthia) Richard Jr of Coshocton; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; daughter in law Jennifer Richard of Coshocton.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William A. Richard Sr. whom she married January, 1943, William passed away on January 21, 1969; son Robert A. Richard; sister Louella Jones and great grandson Evan Fleming.



Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM where funeral services for Donna will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bill Jones officiating.



Interment will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Interim Hospice of Coshocton, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com . Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 30, 2019