Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
Tuscarawas - Doris Anne Donehue, age 89, of Tuscarawas, O., died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born in Dennison, O., on September 30, 1929, to the late Donald L. and Ethel J. (Fuller) Keffer. She graduated from Tuscarawas Warwick High School in 1947. She was a member of Sharon Moravian Church. She married Richard L. Donehue who survives on July 3, 1949.

She was an Avon representative for many years. She and Dick raised and trained AKC champion field trial beagles. Some of her happiest times were spent attending the competitions and socializing with fellow beaglers. Doris also took delight in baking homemade pies for family gatherings or just to give away. She could figure out the most complex crochet pattern. In addition, she was an avid bowler. Whenever she could, she was on the go.

Above all, she loved her family. Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Pat Cox of Fresno, O., and Kate Capozella, of Bradenton, FL, four grandchildren Douglas (Amiee) Cox of Brewster, Audrey (Jason) Freeman of Bradenton, Cydney (Andrew) Burkhart of Strasburg, and Kerry Capozella of Belleville, O. and eleven great-grandchildren Sam, Max, Ajay, Abby, Ella, Andrew, Lillie, Korbin, Addy, Kassius, and Jayden.

She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Martha and Eugene Civiello, three brothers Terry, Ben, and Don Keffer, and a son-in-law Clifton Cox.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with the Rev. Dan Eggan officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the services from 1 to 2 p.m.

The family suggests that instead of flowers donations can be sent to Sharon Moravian Church, 4776 Moravian Church Road SE, New Philadelphia, O., 44663.

As a registered tissue donor, Doris has given the gift of healing.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.

740-922-3153

www.uhefh.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019
