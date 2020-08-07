Doris Jean Smith
Coshocton - Doris Jean Smith, age 82, of Coshocton passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Genesis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 1, 1938, to the late Bernard and Madeline (McDermott) Weaver in Coshocton. On October 3, 1959, she married Edward "Ed" Dallas Smith, who passed away in 2019. Doris had a great sense of humor, she was honest and loving; she had a heart of gold and loved getting her hugs after each ball game. She was a member of the Coshocton Sacred Heart Church and The Ridgewood Music Boosters with her husband, Ed and she was the biggest Ridgewood sports fan.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Chris) Guthrie, Michelle (Roy) Patterson. Annie Patterson, Tina (Chuck) Parmiter, Bill Smith, Tom (Tammy) Smith and Robert (Andrea) Smith; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jane Ann (Paul) Lees and Tom (Ruth) Weaver. She also had many "claimed/adopted grandchildren that she claimed as her own.
Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Bill Weaver, Mary Lou Rauch and Betty Rauch.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 5:00-7:00pm at the Nazarene Church of Coshocton, 1058 Orange Street, Coshocton. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, mask are required at all times while in the church. Calling hours will also be held from 10:00 to 10:30 am at Fairfield Cemetery prior to the graveside service. A Rosary Service will begin at 10:30am at the cemetery. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fairfield Cemetery with Deacon Andy Duda officiating. Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is serving the family.
For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
.