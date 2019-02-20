|
Doris Randles
Warsaw - Doris Virginia (Kanuckel) Randles, 95, of Warsaw, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at her residence.
She was born September 20, 1923 in Blissfield to the late Harve and Erma (Reed) Kanuckel.
Doris was a 1941 graduate of Warsaw High School. She, along with her husband and family owned and operated L.W. Randles Cheese. She was a member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church and the former Warsaw Homemakers Club.
She is survived by three children, Cynthia (Jim Falter) Randles of Warsaw, Douglas (Sandi) Randles of Warsaw and William (Kay) Randles of Granville. Six grandchildren, Stephanie (Rusty) Roof, Brian (Kelly) Randles, Jason (Marcie Valerio) Boyer, Nathan (Maki) Boyer, Farrah (Jerry) Cunningham, & Tucker Randles. Great grandchildren, Olivia & Ava Roof, Madison, Libby, Ian, & Colin Boyer, Ethan, Noah, & Zane Cunningham. A sister, Patti Fischer Lewis of Warsaw. A sister-in-law, Phoebe Kanuckel of Warsaw, and many nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, L.W. "Smiley" Randles, whom she married April 9, 1944, he died April 20, 1994. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Kanuckel & Janet (Louis) Harper, two brothers, Jack Kanuckel & Bill (Vera) Kanuckel. Sisters-in-law, Alice (Ralph) Shoup & Ruby (Merrill) Peters, brothers-in-law, Paul "Buzz" (Enid) Randles, Lynn Fischer, & Jack Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw with Pastor Wesley George officiating. Burial will be in the Prairie Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, Feb. 21st from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warsaw United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37 Warsaw, OH 43844; or to Community Hospice of Coshocton County, P.O. Box 1620 Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019