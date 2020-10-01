Dorothy Ehrenberg
Coshocton - Dorothy Louise Ehrenberg, 88, of Coshocton, Ohio left this earth in the presence of loved ones on September 23, 2020.
Dorothy was born to Richard and Hester Kempton on May 11, 1932 and raised in Winthrop, Massachusetts. After graduating from Winthrop High School, she married Hubert Cushman and was a stay at home mother to their six children. She loved to participate in her children's school and extracurricular activities and would volunteer with the annual heart fund drive. She later worked at Roscoe Village in many capacities. She loved giving tours and emceeing events in the village. She was very active in Footlight Players where she was an actor and producer in many plays. It became a family affair with many of her children participating in various productions. She was a member at Grace United Methodist Church and loved when her family would come for the Christmas Eve Candlelight service.
In 1987, she married her second husband Lyle Ehrenberg and began working with him in his company Neola Incorporated. They traveled extensively throughout the Midwest working with school boards on policies and procedures. In their leisure time, they enjoyed traveling abroad and when at home would love to host dinner parties with good friends, good wine and live entertainment. Dorothy was an artist both in charcoal drawing and photography. Dorothy loved to support the arts and volunteered at the Coshocton Public Library and the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum. Dorothy loved cats, having as many as nine cats at one time. She leaves many grandchildren and great grandchildren with whom she enjoyed spending time with and spoiling them all. Dorothy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and gardening. She will be remembered for her love of a good debate.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Janet (Dave) Moorhead, her children, Linda (Erik Greiffenhagen) Cushman, Hubert P. (Deana) Cushman III, Richard (Jennifer) Cushman, Douglas Cushman, Janet (Mike) Rettos, step daughter, Gretchen (Robert) Millen, and Robert Kozmar, grandchildren, Lauren Rinehart, Lana Cushman, Alyssa Cushman, Grant Cushman, Eden Cushman, Samuel Cushman, Erin Cushman, Michael Rettos, Lacey McCombs and Matthew Rettos, 16 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lyle Ehrenberg, her siblings, Barbara and Robert, her daughter Deborah Cushman, step daughter Susan Abbott, grandson, Brett Rinehart, great-granddaughter, Stella McCombs and former husband, Hubert Cushman.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and residence of Windsorwood Place for the professional care she received and the friendships she made.
A graveside service will be held at the South Lawn Cemetery on October 11 at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Rett Syndrome Society of Cincinnati at rettsyndrome.org
, the Coshocton County Animal Shelter and HATA at 21755 TR 164 Morgan Run, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 or the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
