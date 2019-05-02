Dorothy Regula



86 - Dorothy Louise (Foster) Regula, 86, of West Lafayette passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.



Dorothy was born in Canton on June 17, 1932 to the late David and Hester (Simmers) Foster. She was a graduate of the 1950 class of Fresno High School. Dorothy married John "Jack" E. Regula on March 16, 1952 and celebrated 51 years of marriage. Jack preceded her in death on February 7, 2004. She and Jack loved to travel and took many trips around the United Sates as well as Europe. Dorothy was a faithful member of St. Peter's Fiat UCC in Baltic where she also served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a devoted volunteer with the Pink Ladies at Coshocton County Memorial Hospital. She worked for Baltic Rubber and retired from Pretty Products in 1995. Dorothy enjoyed music and attending concerts and plays. She especially enjoyed the Friday night band concerts on the Coshocton Courthouse square.



Dorothy is survived by her two children, Diane (Dan) Troendly of New Concord and Mark (Lori) Regula of Fresno; four grandchildren, Amy (Andrew) Buck of Westfield, NJ, Jennifer (Mike Stone) Troendly of Upper Arlington, Travis (Ashley) Regula and Garth (Jenna) Regula of Fresno; two siblings, Roger Foster and Violet Carpenter; great-grandsons, Daniel and Dylan Buck, a step-great-granddaughter, Jasa Stone, and numerous nieces.



In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law. Viola and Charles Clough, and a sister-in-law, Juanita Foster.



Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Fiat UCC, 10639 Oak Valley Rd SW, Baltic, OH with Pastor Dennis Landow officiating. Calling hours will also be held at the church on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Burial will take place at Fiat Cemetery in Baltic.



Memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy's name to St. Peter's Fiat UCC P.O. Box 155, Baltic, OH 43804 or to the Coshocton Regional Medical Center c/o The Pink Ladies 1160 Orange St., Coshocton, OH 43812.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 2, 2019