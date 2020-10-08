Dorothy Totsch
Lebanon - Dorothy May Totsch, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio. She was born on July 14, 1932 to the late Harry and Elsie (Turner) Rea in Coshocton, Ohio at home. She was a Coshocton High School graduate and attended The Ohio State University. On September 15, 1956, she married Robert Guy Totsch who passed away on November 29, 2006.
Dorothy was a supervisor and operator at the Ohio Bell Telephone Company in Coshocton and a clerk at Abolite Lighting in West Lafayette. While at Ohio Bell, she was recognized for selling the most princess phones.
Dorothy was a longtime member of The Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon, playing handbells and helping organize the rummage sale. She was a Pink Lady volunteer at Coshocton Hospital for many years, a Friends of the Library member and volunteer, a member of the Town and Country Garden Club, and a member of The Coshocton County Historical Club.
Dorothy played the piano beautifully. Neighbors remarked that they enjoyed her concerts during the summer when the windows and doors were open. She also enjoyed doing charcoal drawings, painting with pastels and water colors, reading, traveling and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially when it involved crafts, board games and card games.
As president of the PTA, Dorothy led a successful year-long effort to get a traffic light installed for the children to safely cross a six-lane highway to get to their elementary school in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Nancy Oliver and her husband Keith of Mason, OH and Laurie Miller and her husband Brent of Cary, NC; grandchildren Robert Oliver and his wife Shannon, Tim Oliver and his wife Jamie, Emily Oliver, Ben Miller and his wife Jen, and Andrew Miller; one great-grandchild Miles Oliver; and siblings Alice Warnes, William Rea, and Paul (Tim) Rea.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by siblings Margaret (Grace) Taylor, Harry Rea Jr., Roberta Rea and Elizabeth Rea.
A small, private graveside service was held on September 28, 2020 with Rev. Karen Crawford of the Presbyterian Church officiating. Memorial offerings may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
.