Douglas James Cameron
- - On Sunday July 21, 2019 Douglas James Cameron passed away at the age of 75. Doug passed peacefully in hospice care at Lafayette Point.
Doug attended Lakewood High school and shortly after graduation joined the Army and then the National Guard. Doug took his passion for animals, specifically horses and turned it into a business and lifestyle by creating and operating his own horse ranch, Sugar Creek Ranch.
Doug spent the past five years under the care of the wonderful staff at Lafayette Point Senior Living Center.
Doug is preceded in death by his mother Helen Cameron, father Donald S. Cameron, brother Donald A. Cameron. Doug is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Cameron, nieces Susan (Rick) Coder, Kelly (Jeff) Novotny, Tracy (Don) Cook, Amy (Cris) Cruz, Erin Cameron and nephew Donald F. (Tirza) Cameron as well as cousins, great nieces, nephews.
Arrangements made by Addy Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 24, 2019