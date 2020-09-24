1/1
Douglas Vernon Dreher
1952 - 2020
Douglas Vernon Dreher

Douglas Vernon Dreher, 68, passed away September 9, 2020 in Houston Texas, his home for the past 43 years. He was the son of the late Vernon and Marjorie (Richmond) Dreher of West Lafayette, OH. Doug graduated from Ridgewood in 1970, and Capital University in 1974 with a geology degree. He was employed by Amoco Oil Co. in Texas first working in the rock lab, then as an oil scout for 23 years, until BP bought the company. Doug then became a barber and purchased an iconic shop in his neighborhood that has been used in several local TV commercials and scenes in the Rushmore movie.

Doug loved to hunt and collect arrowheads, coins, McCoy pottery, Life magazines, and vinyl records. He was a very generous, kindhearted person, helping anyone in need, including the homeless. He had many friends all over the country.

Survivors are siblings Leslie (Larry) Herchline, Dublin, OH; Daniel (Candy) Dreher, Marion, OH; and Darla (David) Markley, West Lafayette, OH. Nieces and Nephews: Laurel Linner, Lowell (Jenny) Herchline, Dane (Lori) Dreher, Deanna (Greg) Urasek, Derrick (Jen) Dreher, Michelle Miller, Evie (Matt) Collins, Dana Markley, Drew (Brianne) Markley, Uncle David (Peggy) Dreher, many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service was held on the lawn of the St. Mark's UMC in Houston, where Doug was a member. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be directed to the West Lafayette UMC.




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial service
06:00 PM
St Mark’s United Methodist Church
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Doug’s passing. He was such a kind and generous guy- I’ll always remember the days spent in the Amoco rock lab or on field trips with him. He always had interesting things to say and was always supportive of whatever we were trying to do. Rest In Peace, my friend.
Kevin Turco
Friend
September 19, 2020
Of all the people I've known in the 61 years I've been here he was the most special person I have ever met he and Danny were my best friends I will miss so much but I consider it an honor to have known them
Randall Ackley
Friend
September 18, 2020
Honored to be a good friend of yours, and the recipient of all of your generosity. Going to miss talking all of our latest finds, and talking shop & music/records. The Heights lost an ambassador, I will miss you beyond words.
Ray Farahani
Friend
September 17, 2020
Lisa King
Friend
September 17, 2020
Sorry to hear of Doug's passing. Its been a long journey from the small West Lafayette Class of 1970. As shown by other's comments the first thing I think of in regards to Doug was his kindness to everybody. Rest well Doug - you were one of the good guys.
Paul Frye
Classmate
September 17, 2020
Doug was an awesomely cool guy. He was always on top of the latest Heights news and a collector of history. His barber shop is one of the most fun stops in Houston. More importantly, he was a kind man. I saw him many times befriend and help those who really needed a break in life. Such a good example for all to follow.
Ron Kerr
Friend
September 17, 2020
July 2019
Doug and I were roommates at Capital University his senior year. Being a fellow geology major at the time, we made many weekend rock hunting excursions. We grabbed a loaf of bread, a jar of peanut butter, a jar of jelly, and a jug of water and off we went for the weekend. One memorable trip we loaded his Ford car so full of geodes that we broke the springs. Doug lived the true meaning of treating everyone with respect, kindness, and equality. He made such an impact on my life that I chose him to be my “best man” at Sandi’s and my wedding. We will always love you Doug.
Mike and Sandi Weisenberger
Norwalk, Ohio
Mike Weisenberger
Friend
September 17, 2020
We first got to know Doug through a church supper club, and when our son was old enough for a haircut, we went to "Barber Doug."
Mason delighted seeing Barber Doug at his shop and at church. He has been part of the fabric which has made The Heights a small town in the heart of Houston.
We are fortunate to have gotten to know him and are just so sad.
Our hearts go out to his family.
Patria Wortham
Neighbor
September 16, 2020
The Heights has a hole in it!!
We miss you so much but have a ton of memories to hold in our heart ♥
Rest In Peace my Friend
Sylvia & Ben Snell
Sylvia Lanz Snell
Friend
September 16, 2020
Doug will always be a part of our thoughts and smiles: Tom and I cherish our memories of a kind, and sensitive one who watched over so many with genuine care and gracious attitude. Doug, perhaps you have always been an angel...so respectful of all....always following up with one last, poetic comment; way after all those others had spoken...so very wise!
Lynne Feldkamp
Coworker
September 16, 2020
Thank you for all the great memories at Doug’s Barber shop, This will always be the place for my son’s first haircut in Houston will always remember Doug for what he did for the Community. He will be in our prayers RIP

-Paul and Enzo Taverna
Paul Taverna
Neighbor
September 16, 2020
Interesting, compassionate, loving, kind friend who brought happiness to everyone around him.
Brenda Claxton
Friend
September 16, 2020
Doug was my husbands uncle. I first met him in the late 1990's and always found him to be approachable, kind and interesting to talk to. How lucky he was to explore so many different places, enjoy more than one rewarding career, find love and be loved by so many family and friends. He will be missed.
Jennifer Herchline
Family
September 15, 2020
The mystics conceived of the body as an encumbering garment which falls away at death and leaves the true man free to raise into the light of the heavenly life. (Louis Newman ~ 1947) It has been an honor and privilege to know Doug and count him as a true friend. Rest well Doug.
Roberta Wilson
Friend
September 15, 2020
A kinder, gentler soul I've never met. God speed, Doug!
Ron Page
Friend
September 15, 2020
I was in the same class as Doug and although I haven’t talked to him since graduation, he was a kindred soul. He was bright and enthusiastic about learning and life. Your obituary described him beautifully and I felt as though I had a bit of a visit with him after reading it and hearing his/your choice of 60’s music. I had heard about his long.... bike ride and it didn’t surprise me. How fortunate we all are to have had such a bright spirit in our lives.
Patty (Brown) Boyd
Classmate
September 15, 2020
Doug was a good friend and good to me. I will miss him.
James McLean
Friend
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I graduated with Doug and remember him well. Very nice guy.Prayers and Comfort in the coming days. R.I.P.Doug = Classmate
Bertha Green Dusenberry
Classmate
September 14, 2020
Doug was such a unique, generous, and kind person. I was fortunate enough to see him in January where he of course made sure I left with a couple of coins from countries that are special to me. I will miss him greatly.
Kate Reagan
September 14, 2020
My Hero
Sunday mornings just won't be the same .
You won't be forgotten , we love you
Now go on boy .....git
Hayle Holland
Friend
September 14, 2020
Doug was always one of the good guys. He sure lived life to the fullest. I was always so glad to see him at our class reunions or on a visit back to West Lafayette. Rest well, Doug.
Sharon Hardesty Smith
Classmate
September 14, 2020
Doug was one of the kindest souls I have ever known. Generous and caring almost to a fault. To say he will be missed is an understatement. The Heights will never be quite the same without him.
Kevin Russell
Friend
September 14, 2020
Adios, my friend. You made the world a much more interesting place. Joani and I will miss you.
Greg Wahlman
Friend
September 14, 2020
Maybe the most mellow man I've ever known. I never saw him angry or upset. So generous and kind. Knowledgeable about science, art, music, literature. He has been a positive influence in the lives of so many people. Grateful to be counted among his many friends. Until we meet again, one fine day, rest in peace, brother.
Dan Swift
Friend
September 14, 2020
I miss you already.
Kylie Smith
Family
September 13, 2020
Doug was cutting my hair several years ago and I mentioned that my father-in-law had recently had a stroke and had become bedridden. Doug volunteered to pay him a visit and give him a shave and haircut. This simple act of kindness and generosity illustrated the kind of man Doug was. Generous and kind. He will be missed.
Charlie Gell
Friend
September 13, 2020
Doug was part of the Capital University group I've associated with over the past 45+ years. He always made a good time better with his unique insights and casual manner. Much to celebrate!
JIm Schnell
Friend
September 13, 2020
Doug was a generous and kind man who bettered the lives he touched. I will miss him.
Sherron Watkins
Family
September 13, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss! You've touched so many life's and will live on in all our hearts! You will be missed by all of us!
Mark Davis
Friend
September 13, 2020
Great sweet man my prayers are with his family great great man will be missed
Esther martini
Friend
September 13, 2020
So sad to hear about Doug. While I only knew him as a customer sitting in his chair, I know he will be sadly missed.
Will Marlow
Neighbor
