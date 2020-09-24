Douglas Vernon Dreher



Douglas Vernon Dreher, 68, passed away September 9, 2020 in Houston Texas, his home for the past 43 years. He was the son of the late Vernon and Marjorie (Richmond) Dreher of West Lafayette, OH. Doug graduated from Ridgewood in 1970, and Capital University in 1974 with a geology degree. He was employed by Amoco Oil Co. in Texas first working in the rock lab, then as an oil scout for 23 years, until BP bought the company. Doug then became a barber and purchased an iconic shop in his neighborhood that has been used in several local TV commercials and scenes in the Rushmore movie.



Doug loved to hunt and collect arrowheads, coins, McCoy pottery, Life magazines, and vinyl records. He was a very generous, kindhearted person, helping anyone in need, including the homeless. He had many friends all over the country.



Survivors are siblings Leslie (Larry) Herchline, Dublin, OH; Daniel (Candy) Dreher, Marion, OH; and Darla (David) Markley, West Lafayette, OH. Nieces and Nephews: Laurel Linner, Lowell (Jenny) Herchline, Dane (Lori) Dreher, Deanna (Greg) Urasek, Derrick (Jen) Dreher, Michelle Miller, Evie (Matt) Collins, Dana Markley, Drew (Brianne) Markley, Uncle David (Peggy) Dreher, many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A memorial service was held on the lawn of the St. Mark's UMC in Houston, where Doug was a member. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be directed to the West Lafayette UMC.









