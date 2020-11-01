Dwane Allan Easterday
Mount Vernon - Dwane Allan Easterday, age 57, of Mount Vernon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 15, 1963 in Millersburg, Ohio to Larry Easterday and Geraldine Harner.
Dwane was an electrical engineer and worked for Mohler Electric in Booneville, Indiana and Flanders Electric in Evansville, Indiana. He loved working on cars, plumbing, mushroom hunting, animals, movies, and working mathematical problems. Dwane was a fun-loving person and would do anything he could to help people out.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Geraldine (Charles) Harner; father Larry (Jeannie) Easterday; sister, Valerie Smith; nieces, Kara Wilson, Kyle Smith; 2 great nieces; a great nephew; numerous cousins; uncles, Clarence (Margery) Easterday; Tom Easterday; aunt, Freada (Russell) Zickefoose.
Along with his grandparents, Carl and Leona Weaver and Raymond and Florence Easterday, Dwane is preceded in death by aunts, Alice Bailey, Fay Hoffman, and Helen Zickefoose.
A celebration of life service will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the VFW in Killbuck, Ohio.
