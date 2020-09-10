Dwight Fesler
Coshocton - Dwight L. Fesler, 84, of Coshocton, died September 10, 2020 at the Morrison House in Zanesville.
He was born March 29, 1936 in Warsaw to the late Howard D. and Olive (Metheney) Fesler.
Dwight was a 1955 graduate of Warsaw High School. He was a master craftsman of furniture restoration for 45 years and also worked for the Kroger Co. & General Electric. He was a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church, life member of the NRA and enjoyed NASCAR, racing, and cars.
He is survived by his wife, Judith A. (Stubbs) Fesler, whom he married June 20, 1959. Also surviving is a son, Marc A. Fesler of Coshocton. A brother, Paul Roger (Connie) Fesler of Mount Vernon and a sister-in-law, Imogene Wilson of Warsaw.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Woody Wilson, and sisters, Nancy Berkshire, Leona Lapp, and Jane Potter.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens with Rev. Dale Sutton officiating. A live stream will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page of Facebook.
The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling the arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roscoe United Methodist Church (Scholarship Fund) 475 High St Coshocton, OH 43812 or The Morrison House (Genesis Hospice) 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701.