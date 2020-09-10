1/1
Dwight Fesler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight Fesler

Coshocton - Dwight L. Fesler, 84, of Coshocton, died September 10, 2020 at the Morrison House in Zanesville.

He was born March 29, 1936 in Warsaw to the late Howard D. and Olive (Metheney) Fesler.

Dwight was a 1955 graduate of Warsaw High School. He was a master craftsman of furniture restoration for 45 years and also worked for the Kroger Co. & General Electric. He was a member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church, life member of the NRA and enjoyed NASCAR, racing, and cars.

He is survived by his wife, Judith A. (Stubbs) Fesler, whom he married June 20, 1959. Also surviving is a son, Marc A. Fesler of Coshocton. A brother, Paul Roger (Connie) Fesler of Mount Vernon and a sister-in-law, Imogene Wilson of Warsaw.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Woody Wilson, and sisters, Nancy Berkshire, Leona Lapp, and Jane Potter.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens with Rev. Dale Sutton officiating. A live stream will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page of Facebook.

The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling the arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Roscoe United Methodist Church (Scholarship Fund) 475 High St Coshocton, OH 43812 or The Morrison House (Genesis Hospice) 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fischer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved