Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
E. Marleen Hicks


1936 - 2019
E. Marleen Hicks

Fresno - E. Marleen Hicks, 83, of Frenso, passed away at the Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia on Friday July 26, 2019.

Marleen was born in Frazeysburg on March 26, 1936 to the late T. Arthur and Vera May (Norman) Sharples. She graduated from Coshocton High School in 1954 and worked many years in retails sales. She attended the Fresno United Methodist Church for 63 years.

She is survived by her husband James W. Hicks who she married on June 4, 1954; daughters Becky (John) Matchett of West Lafayette and Diane (Tom) Dean of Fresno; special grandson Wade Matchett; special great granddaughter Madison Dean; granddaughter Heather (Tom) Maust; great grandchildren Zack and Hanna; granddaughter in law Missy Dean; step great grandchildren Tyler and Chelsea.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson Michael J. Dean; an infant son and infant daughter.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Funeral services for Marleen will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Gary Marlatt officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 28, 2019
