Ed Cabe
Coshocton - Floyd Edward "Ed" Cabe, 65, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville following complications associated with COVID-19.
He was born Jan. 19, 1955 in Knoxville, TN to the late Edward Roscoe and Juanita Christine (Hines) Cabe. He was a miner at Broken Arrow Mine and Peabody (Simco), and a former employee of the Longaberger Co. He also owned and operated Cabe Transportation. He enjoyed bowling and archery, and was an avid outdooorsman.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jackie (Murray) Cabe of Coshocton, whom he married Sept. 30, 1989; five children, Shannon (Josh) Boyce of Coshocton, Amanda Keener of Newark, Cory (Crystal) Cabe of Coshocton, Katelyn Cabe of Coshocton, and Shelby Cabe of Coshocton; grandchildren, Wyatt Williamson, Tristan Williamson, Joshua Boyce, Ashlynn Boyce, Dashawn Keener, Brice Cabe, Kolton Cabe, Payton Cabe, Taylyn Guilliams, Piper Foster, and Willow Foster; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Williamson, Jr., Beau Williamson, Kohen Williamson, and Realynn Boyce; two sisters, Sherry Fitch and Pam Clark, both of Coshocton; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Cabe; and a brother, Gary Cabe.
Out of caution and concern for the health of Ed's family & friends, a graveside service will take place at a later date in South Lawn Cemetery. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Genesis HealthCare Foundation, 2951 Maple Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701.