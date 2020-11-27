1/1
Ed Cabe
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ed Cabe

Coshocton - Floyd Edward "Ed" Cabe, 65, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville following complications associated with COVID-19.

He was born Jan. 19, 1955 in Knoxville, TN to the late Edward Roscoe and Juanita Christine (Hines) Cabe. He was a miner at Broken Arrow Mine and Peabody (Simco), and a former employee of the Longaberger Co. He also owned and operated Cabe Transportation. He enjoyed bowling and archery, and was an avid outdooorsman.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jackie (Murray) Cabe of Coshocton, whom he married Sept. 30, 1989; five children, Shannon (Josh) Boyce of Coshocton, Amanda Keener of Newark, Cory (Crystal) Cabe of Coshocton, Katelyn Cabe of Coshocton, and Shelby Cabe of Coshocton; grandchildren, Wyatt Williamson, Tristan Williamson, Joshua Boyce, Ashlynn Boyce, Dashawn Keener, Brice Cabe, Kolton Cabe, Payton Cabe, Taylyn Guilliams, Piper Foster, and Willow Foster; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Williamson, Jr., Beau Williamson, Kohen Williamson, and Realynn Boyce; two sisters, Sherry Fitch and Pam Clark, both of Coshocton; and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Cabe; and a brother, Gary Cabe.

Out of caution and concern for the health of Ed's family & friends, a graveside service will take place at a later date in South Lawn Cemetery. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is assisting the family. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Genesis HealthCare Foundation, 2951 Maple Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fischer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved