|
|
Edith Bolen
Warsaw - Edith A. (Donaldson) Bolen, 90, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Coshocton.
She was born Jan. 29, 1929 in Coshocton Co. to the late Russell D. and Beulah G. (Reese) Donaldson. She was a 1946 graduate of Warsaw High School, and attended the former Coshocton Business College. She worked for many years at Kno-Ho-Co Community Action Commission until her retirement.
She was a member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church, where she was active in Jacob's Closet and children's activities. She loved making greeting cards to send out to friends and family, as well as cooking and baking for them.
She is survived by two sons, Donnie (Sandy) Bolen of Newark, and Bob (Barb) Bolen of Folly Beach, SC; a daughter, Barb Rollins of Warsaw; six grandchildren, Robby (Sarah) Bolen, Sarah (Jacob) Smith, Jessica (Casey) Shaffer, Doc (Rosa) Bolen, Kim (Nick) Williams, and Tyler Bolen; eight great-grandchildren, Zoey, Ben, Camrynn, Kendyll, Paitynn, Donnie Jay, Kael, and Roslynn; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on Aug. 21, 2005 by her husband, Robert G. Bolen, whom she married Sept. 11, 1948. Also preceding her in death are a son, Richard D. Bolen; two grandchildren, Shawn & April Rollins; a son-in-law, Thomas Rollins; a brother, Forrest Dean (Betty) Donaldson; and a sister, Ethel Mae (Richard) Wolfarth.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Wes George officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Warsaw U.M.C., P.O. Box 37 Warsaw, OH 43844; or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019