Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Valley View Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Bolen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Bolen


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Bolen Obituary
Edith Bolen

Warsaw - Edith A. (Donaldson) Bolen, 90, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Coshocton.

She was born Jan. 29, 1929 in Coshocton Co. to the late Russell D. and Beulah G. (Reese) Donaldson. She was a 1946 graduate of Warsaw High School, and attended the former Coshocton Business College. She worked for many years at Kno-Ho-Co Community Action Commission until her retirement.

She was a member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church, where she was active in Jacob's Closet and children's activities. She loved making greeting cards to send out to friends and family, as well as cooking and baking for them.

She is survived by two sons, Donnie (Sandy) Bolen of Newark, and Bob (Barb) Bolen of Folly Beach, SC; a daughter, Barb Rollins of Warsaw; six grandchildren, Robby (Sarah) Bolen, Sarah (Jacob) Smith, Jessica (Casey) Shaffer, Doc (Rosa) Bolen, Kim (Nick) Williams, and Tyler Bolen; eight great-grandchildren, Zoey, Ben, Camrynn, Kendyll, Paitynn, Donnie Jay, Kael, and Roslynn; and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on Aug. 21, 2005 by her husband, Robert G. Bolen, whom she married Sept. 11, 1948. Also preceding her in death are a son, Richard D. Bolen; two grandchildren, Shawn & April Rollins; a son-in-law, Thomas Rollins; a brother, Forrest Dean (Betty) Donaldson; and a sister, Ethel Mae (Richard) Wolfarth.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Wes George officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Warsaw U.M.C., P.O. Box 37 Warsaw, OH 43844; or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune