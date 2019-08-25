|
Edna E. Korns
Coshocton - EDNA E. KORNS, 102, of Springfield, Ohio and formerly of Coshocton, passed away Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019. She was born in Coshocton on March 7, 1917, the daughter of the late Herman and Irene (Sprenkle) Kratz. While residing in Coshocton, she was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, V.F.W. and F.O.E. #99. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas O. Korns in 1994; daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Robert Kenney; sister, Mary Barnhouse; and brother, Clarence Kratz. She is survived by a sister, Diana (Ronald) Rearic; grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Wells and Bob (Julie) Kenney; great grandchildren, Luke, Jocelyn, Scott (Gina), Shaun (Amy), and Josh (Alexis); and great-great grandchildren, Marlee, Baylee and Kayla, Jameson, Barrett. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31st in Coshocton County Memory Gardens. The family is being served by the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019