Edna Fenty
Newcomerstown - Edna Lewellyn (Baumgardner) Fenty, 94, of Newcomerstown, passed away in the comfort of her home on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Edna was born in Chili on January 12, 1925 to the late Claude L. and Ida Belle (Mortez) Baumgardner. After graduating from Baltic High School, Edna worked for Heller's as an office worker. Then she went on to work as a packer for the Cambridge RCA before working as an inspector for the Newark Air Force Base, from which she retired. After retirement, she worked as a home health aide for six years and then as an EMT for about 10 years. Edna was a past member of the St. John's Lutheran Church before it was torn down. Edna was an avid bowler and played in the Newcomerstown Ladies Leagues on Monday and Thursday nights. She also enjoyed farming, gardening, and sewing.
Edna is survived by her four children: Beverly Scott, James (Pamela) Adams, Terry (Melinda) Adams, and Steven Adams; 11 grandchildren: Teresa Scott-Goins, Gary Scott, Rodney Adams, Ryan Adams, Jodi Callahan, Joseph Adams, Kimmy Latham, Jimmy Adams, Pamela Duncan, Bradley Adams, and Olivia Ballard; 13 great-grandchildren, three siblings: Norene Marietta, Jane Hamilton, and Jack Baumgardner; many nieces and nephews, and her special friend: Max Wilson.
Along with her parents, Edna is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fenty, son, Harold G. Adams, son-in-law, Roger D. Scott, seven brothers and sisters, and former husband, Andrew Adams.
Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at New Bedford St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Edna's name to the Everal's Chapel Preservation Society, C/O Thelma Russell 514 East Canal St. Newcomerstown, OH 43832.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019