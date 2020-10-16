1/
Edna Johnson
Edna Johnson

Coshocton - Edna M. Johnson, 71, passed away on Thursday October 15th, 2020. She was born in Coshocton on September 3rd, 1949 to the late Anna (Lillibridge) Cass and Ransom Smith.

Edna was a quiet but amazingly witty person with a great sense of humor. She loved gardening and her family, especially her grandsons, and she also liked to cook.

Edna is survived by her husband of 48 years, Pat Johnson; children Penny (Jeremy) Jacobs, Lori Johnson and April Johnson; grandsons Aron and Ben Jacobs; siblings David (Linda) Cass, Robert Cass and Charles Cass, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Edna is preceded in death by her siblings Mary Staneck and Ernie Cass.

Per the family's wishes a cremation will take place and no services will be held. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family and an online memorial can be found at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
