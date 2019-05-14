Edward Barrick



Coshocton - Edward Roy Barrick, 72, of Coshocton passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.



Edward was born in Greensburg, PA on November 16, 1946 to the late Ted Barrick and Catherine (Price) Richards. He worked for Baird Concrete for 40 years as a fork lift driver until he retired. He was an attendee of Gospel Hill Ministry. Edward was a lifetime member of the Coshocton Eagles 761 and the Coshocton Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and berry-picking. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Edward is survived by his children, Melissa Thompson and Chris Barrick, grandchildren, Haley and Justin Thompson, brother, Chester Barrick, sister, Sandy Beard, previous spouse, Eunice Barrick, special cousin and dear friend, Gene Gilmore, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.



Along with his parents, Edward is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Clinton Barrick.



Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 14, 2019