Edward E. Ross
Adams Mills - Edward E. Ross died on May 20, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born February 16, 1925, the second of four children of Denny T. Ross and Mildred Balo Ross. Ed lived most of his life in the Adams Mills area and 20 years in Coshocton.
Ed was a farmer and successful businessman. He, and his mother and brother founded Ross Brothers Trucking in 1955 primarily in the coal and farming industry. He eventually diversified to own Valley Concrete and Supply, Apache Aggregate and Paving, and Ross Oil Co.
Ed was a member of Madison and Dresden United Presbyterian Church his entire life. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Dresden, Ohio in 1943. He met his lovely wife Charlene Riley from Frazeysburg, and they were married February 25, 1945. They celebrated their 75th Anniversary this year.
Ed and Charlene have three sons: James (Betty); Donald (Becky); and Charles (Gia). They are blessed with 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Ed was also active in social and civic affairs. These include: Ohio State Grange, Elks, Masons (32d degree), Shriners and past president of the Ohio Trucking Association. He supported Tri-Valley High School in their activities and was inducted into the Tri-Valley Hall of Distinction in 2016. Above all he loved his family and cared for people.
Ed is survived by Charlene and their sons and grandchildren, a sister, Jennie Stauffer of Stone Lake, Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Robert Ross, brothers James and David, and great-grandchild Camden James Ross.
Private family funeral services for Ed will be held at The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton and burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dresden-Madison Presbyterian Church, 808 High St., Dresden, Ohio 43821 and/or Genesis Morrison House Hospice, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Coshocton Tribune from May 20 to May 22, 2020