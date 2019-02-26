|
|
Edward Hiltner, Sr.
West Lafayette - Edward C. Hiltner, Sr. passed away on February 23, 2019 at age 99 at the Lafayette Pointe Care Center.
He was born June 21, 1919 in West Bedford to Asa W. and Estella (West) Hiltner. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Pearl Nichol Hiltner, and his two grandsons, John and Christopher Crater.
He is survived by his children, Fay Crater of Coshocton, Patricia (Merrill) Hull of Fairfield, Melanie (John) Thompson of Coshocton, and Edward (Juanita) Hiltner Jr. of Flagstaff, AZ, his three grandchildren, Andrew Hughes of Houston, TX, Amy Hitzeman of Loveland, and Edward Crater of Coppell, TX, and four great grandchildren.
Ed graduated from Warsaw Consolidated Schools in 1937, attended Muskingum College, and graduated from numerous military service schools. He joined the Army in 1939 and served in Greenland for two years as a weather observer and forecaster. As a member of the Army Air Corps, he graduated from flight school as an officer and pilot of four engine planes and an instructor pilot in B-17s and B-29s at MacDill Air Force base in Tamps, FL. Ed was recalled for active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. With 27 years of active and reserve service, he retired with the rank of Major in 1966.
Ed was employed as a comptroller for GE, American Art Works, St. Regis Paper Co., and retired from Novelty Advertising in 1981. Mr. Hiltner was a devout Catholic and a member of the Sacred Heart Church, the Knights of Columbus, VFW, Elks Lodge, and The Genealogy Society, and enjoyed the fellowship with the morning coffee group.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday March 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, 805 Main St. Coshocton, 43812. Father Victor Wesolowski will officiate. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the church would be greatly appreciated. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements. fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019