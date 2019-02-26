Edward "Ed" Smith



Coshocton - Edward "Ed" Dallas Smith, 84, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.



Ed was born in Warsaw on October 18, 1934 to the late Henry and Mabel Irene (Sapp) Smith. After graduating high school, Ed joined the U.S. Army and served his country from 1956 to 1958 before being honorably discharged. He went on to work for Finton Equipment for 30 years in Parts and Service, making his way up to becoming manager. Ed was a devoted Catholic who loved spending time with his family. He loved tractors. However, Ed especially loved spending time with the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Doris Jean Smith.



Ed is survived by his wife, Doris, seven children: Mary (Chris) Guthrie, Michelle (Roy) Patterson, Annie Patterson, Tina (Chuck) Parmiter, Bill Smith, Tom (Tammy) Smith, and Robert (Andrea) Smith; 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Edith Gusmand, Mary Roller, and Linda Brown.



Along with his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Bernard and Madeline Weaver.



Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services for Ed will begin at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Deacon Andy Duda officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to Nationwide Children's Hospital at https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/giving.



