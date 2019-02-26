Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
For more information about
Edward Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Ed" Smith


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward "Ed" Smith Obituary
Edward "Ed" Smith

Coshocton - Edward "Ed" Dallas Smith, 84, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Ed was born in Warsaw on October 18, 1934 to the late Henry and Mabel Irene (Sapp) Smith. After graduating high school, Ed joined the U.S. Army and served his country from 1956 to 1958 before being honorably discharged. He went on to work for Finton Equipment for 30 years in Parts and Service, making his way up to becoming manager. Ed was a devoted Catholic who loved spending time with his family. He loved tractors. However, Ed especially loved spending time with the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Doris Jean Smith.

Ed is survived by his wife, Doris, seven children: Mary (Chris) Guthrie, Michelle (Roy) Patterson, Annie Patterson, Tina (Chuck) Parmiter, Bill Smith, Tom (Tammy) Smith, and Robert (Andrea) Smith; 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Edith Gusmand, Mary Roller, and Linda Brown.

Along with his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Bernard and Madeline Weaver.

Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services for Ed will begin at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Deacon Andy Duda officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to Nationwide Children's Hospital at https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/giving.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Download Now