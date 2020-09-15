Eileen DeBoard
Coshocton - Eileen Marie (Crossley) DeBoard, 50, passed peacefully in her home on September 14, 2020 after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. She spent her last days surrounded by her beloved husband and loving family.
Born November 7, 1969 in Chicago Heights, IL to William and Francis (Lundmark) Crossley, Eileen's greatest accomplishment was a generous life spent devoted to her family. After marrying her husband of 33 years on March 14, 1987, Eileen was a stay at home mother of four who often picked up part time jobs while managing her bustling home. When her children had grown, she spent her days dedicated to caring for and endlessly spoiling her six grandchildren. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed camping and a good margarita. She had a strong love of the band Journey, romantic comedy movies and showing the family's mustang.
She is survived by her husband, Steve DeBoard of Coshocton; her four children, Randy (Jess) DeBoard of Coshocton, Michelle DeBoard (Richard Hawthorne) of Coshocton, Kenny (Brittney) DeBoard of Coshocton, and Racheal (Landon) Smith of West Lafayette; six grandchildren, Brynn, Hunter, Carter, Beau, Tyson, and Matthew; her mother, Fran Crossley of Warsaw; four sisters, Colleen (Gary) Bruce of Warsaw, Maureen (Charlie) Paxton of Cape Coral, FL, Kathleen (Joe) Deamer of Amsterdam, NY, and Laureen Crossley of Warsaw; a brother, Kevin (Julie) Crossely of London; her mother-in-law, Verna E. DeBoard of Coshocton; two brothers-in-law, Jerry DeBoard (Mandy Morris) of Warsaw, and Joe DeBoard (Zella Underwood) of Wooster; and several nieces and nephews.
Eileen was preceded in death by her sister, Noreen Crossley; her father, William Crossley; and her father-in-law, Steve DeBoard, Sr.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. All guests are required to wear a face covering, and capacity inside will be limited. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com
to leave messages of sympathy for the family.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital, www.cancer.osu.edu