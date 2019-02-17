Elaine Clare Holmes



Coshocton - Elaine Clare Holmes (nee Garbaciak), age 85, of Coshocton, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Zygmunt and Clara (Kowalski) Garbaciak.



Elaine attended St. John of God grade school, Our Lady of Lourdes High School, and graduated from Ohio University in 1970. She married Donald K. Holmes on June 23, 1956.



She is survived by her sister, Gloria Balis; four daughters, Jacqueline Eizensmits, Donna (Mark) Bishop, Jill (Phil) Brehm and Monica Holmes; nine grandchildren, Steve and Matt Eizensmits, Clayton, Maggie, Anne, and Chris Bishop, and Mary, Patrick and Tommy Brehm; two nieces, a nephew and several cousins.



Elaine was a dedicated Physical Education, Health and Life Science Teacher and coach at Riverview School District for nearly 25 years. After retirement, she and Don visited all 50 state capitals. Elaine loved holidays, especially Christmas with her family to whom she was lovingly devoted. She was a lifelong learner and problem solver; enjoying puzzles, painting, nature, singing, bridge, cooking and keeping house. Elaine had a persistent demeanor witnessed by attending seven colleges before getting her degree. She had a calm positive effect on her children, grandchildren and students, always encouraging them to have fun while learning.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:30 am on Monday with Father Victor Wesolowski officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elaine's name to Sacred Heart School, 39 Burt Ave., Coshocton, Ohio 43812



