Elaine Jensen

Elaine Jensen Obituary
Elaine Jensen

Warsaw - Elaine Jensen, 72, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Newark Select Specialty Care Hospital, due to complications from open heart surgery. She was born April 7, 1947 to the late Kenneth and Christine (Smalley) Jensen.

She graduated from Warsaw High School in 1965. She was a member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church for 58 years, where she served as Sunday School teacher, Co-director of the Church Mini choir, and was active in the Warsaw UMC church choir throughout her adult life. She sang in the Warsaw Lions Club Minstrel show and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1998. She worked for the Coshocton County Public Library for 38 years before retiring in 2005.

She is survived by her brother Darryl (Mona) Jensen, and sister Anne (Gary) Kilpatrick, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She loved spending time with family during the holidays. She volunteered at the Walhonding Valley Historical Museum in Warsaw. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing badminton with her nieces, reading, cooking and baking for her family and friends, and listening to gospel music and music of the 60's.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Wes George officiating. Visitation is from 3:00 p.m. until service time. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6th in Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Warsaw UMC, PO Box 37, Warsaw, OH 43844.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
